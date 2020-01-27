Brownsville Police Department investigating infant’s death

The death of an infant over the weekend is under investigation by the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence on the 2500 block of Mar Street in reference to an unresponsive infant on Saturday, according to BPD spokeswoman Melissa Gonzalez.

A statement provided by the police department indicated that the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered for the deceased infant and the case remains under investigation, according to the release.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com