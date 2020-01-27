Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church priest, Roy Snipes, salutes the crowd as he participates in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
U.S. military veterans walk the parade route as the participate in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School participate in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Onlookers cheer as members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School football team approaches during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets ride in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Nathaly Hope Flores, Duchess of Zinnia, waves to onlookers during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Partisipates dressed as aliens walk the parade route during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Cheerleads from Cavazos Elementary wave and cheer to onlookers at the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A participate dressed as a “Jawa”, a character from the movie Star Wars, walks the parade route during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School football team wave to onlookers during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

