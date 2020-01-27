MultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges Joel Martinez - January 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church priest, Roy Snipes, salutes the crowd as he participates in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) U.S. military veterans walk the parade route as the participate in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School participate in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Onlookers cheer as members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School football team approaches during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets ride in the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Nathaly Hope Flores, Duchess of Zinnia, waves to onlookers during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Partisipates dressed as aliens walk the parade route during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Cheerleads from Cavazos Elementary wave and cheer to onlookers at the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A participate dressed as a “Jawa”, a character from the movie Star Wars, walks the parade route during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Mission Veterans Memorial High School football team wave to onlookers during the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Citrus Elegance celebrating the 84th Queen Citrianna Photo Gallery: After holding bloodless bullfights for more than 20 years, Renk plans final show in February Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats PSJA North 38-32 Photo Gallery: Privately owned border barrier Photo Gallery: RGV Vipers implode against the Texas Legends 125-99