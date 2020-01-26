McAllen hit-and-run suspect in court

EDINBURG — The case of a 35-year-old McAllen man accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that left a person trapped in the back seat of a vehicle is in the hands of a grand jury.

Juan Antonio Sanchez appeared in front of senior state District Judge Fidencio Guerra Jr. on Thursday with his attorney, Jose J. Reyes, seeking a reduction in his bonds of $125,000 on three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury and a count of intoxication assault.

Guerra denied the motion after a prosecutor told him that the case would be presented to a grand jury Thursday afternoon.

The parties will meet again concerning the request next week.

A police report detailing the Oct. 7 hit-and-run crash in the 2800 block of North Second Street resulted in numerous injuries to three people, including one who suffered a broken neck, a broken face and bleeding in the brain.

A victim told police they had been traveling southbound on Second Street at about 45 mph when their vehicle was struck from the rear at a high rate of speed.

The accident happened just after 2 a.m. that day and the suspect vehicle, a black Chevrolet Silverado with substantial damage to its front, was discovered at La Vista Park.

The officer said in a report they found an 18-pack of beer in the back seat of the truck along with a few empty beer cans.

Police caught up with Sanchez after the vehicle’s registered owner showed up at the scene and told police that Sanchez had been using the truck, according to the police report.

The vehicle’s owner told police Sanchez’s wife had texted him about the crash and led police to a home on North McColl Road.

Sanchez initially claimed that he had just arrived home after working as a mariachi, but could not specify a location for police, according to the report.

Police say in the report that after being pressed, Sanchez admitted to being involved in the crash and that he fled the scene because he had been drinking.