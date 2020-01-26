EDITORIAL: Seek peace

The Rio Grande Valley has laid yet another of our children to rest far too soon. We can only imagine the pain felt by the family of Army Spc. Miguel Angel Villalon, who was killed on duty Jan. 11 in Afghanistan. But the community has also suffered the loss, and we thank the family for allowing the community to share their grief through public commemorations.

Villalon joins dozens of other Valley natives, and hundreds of other U.S. military personnel, who have died while serving our country other lands. Villalon, 21, and Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin, 29, of Newport News, Va., were killed when an explosive device struck their vehicle near Kandahar, Afghanistan. Two other soldiers survived the attack, according to military reports.

We join their families, friends and all Americans in praying that theirs will be the last drops of blood spilled on foreign soil.

The attack was not directly related to recent acts of aggression between the United States and Iran. Rather, it is part of what has become our longest sustained military combat campaign in history. In fact, both President Trump, and President Obama before him, promised to end our military presence in Afghanistan during their campaigns. Trump repeatedly criticized our involvement in “endless wars.”

Once in office, however, neither followed through with the promise.

Trump in recent days has renewed talk of leaving Afghanistan, but he’s also talked about escalating our involvement there, saying he has a “method of war,” killing 20 million people, in which “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone.”

Our campaign in Afghanistan is in its 19th year and produced more than 800,000 casualties, including some 7,300 U.S military personnel, allied forces and contractors, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Project.