Rodney Atkins, Los Palominos among Fiesta Edinburg lineup

EDINBURG — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced musical entertainment for the 52nd annual Fiesta Edinburg on Friday afternoon at Bert Ogden Fiesta Chevrolet.

Fiesta Edinburg, slated for Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at H-E-B Park, will feature country music artist Rodney Atkins and Tejano group Los Palominos.

Rodney Atkins, known for his songs “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows),” “Watching You,” and “Caught Up in the Country,” is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

Los Palominos, out of Uvalde, Texas, have released numerous songs that have garnered attention in both the United States and Mexico. Some of their more popular songs include “Te Seguire,” “Por Eso Te Amo,” and “Corazon de Cristal.” They are scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

“(Fiesta Edinburg) originally started because it was announcing the county seat here in Edinburg, and we’ve been celebrating that ever since,” DeAnna Garza, director of special events for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce, said. “Every year we get together, we have a carnival, we have kiddie rides; it’s really a family fun event.”

Representatives from Bert Ogden Fiesta Chevrolet presented a $20,000 check to the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce following the musical entertainment announcement. Garza said that “every single penny” of the $20,000 will go directly toward funding Fiesta Edinburg.

“Fiesta Chevrolet has been our total sponsor for many, many years now, so we are celebrating them today and thanking them for helping us out,” Garza said. “Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, so we definitely seek out sponsors to bring this free event to the citizens of Edinburg and the surrounding communities. It’s really a great, great event.”

Garza said that donations from local businesses such as Bert Ogden Fiesta Chevrolet help keep the costs low or nonexistent for citizens to attend Fiesta Edinburg, which she described as a symbol of family and togetherness.

“There’s no better way to celebrate family than being all together,” Garza said. “The H-E-B Park is, of course, one of the newest venues in Edinburg. It symbolizes growth in the city. Being that the backers helped that growth with all of the programs they support, it marries very well together. It provides a great opportunity for families to come together and have a great time.”

Concert tickets for Rodney Atkins and Los Palominos are currently available for purchase at www.hebparkrgv.com.