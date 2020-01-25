Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Citrus Elegance celebrating the 84th Queen Citrianna Delcia Lopez - January 25, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Vitalina Victoria Betancourt ,6, Princess of Tangerine Blossom from the Tangerine Court makes her way onto the stage during the 84th Queen Citrianna ceremony at the Neuhaus gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Kaylee Ann Silva from Palmview Duchess of Royal Palms is announced as the next 84th Queen Citrianna during the pageant at Neuhaus gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Competitors in the 84th Queen Citrianna Pageant before the start of the ceremony at Neuhaus gymnasium at Mission High school on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alexandra Hocott Duchess of Delta Waters takes a seat backstage before the start of the 84th Queen Citrianna ceremony at Neuhaus gymnasium at Mission High school on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Competitors in the 84th Queen Citrianna Pageant promenade at Neuhaus gymnasium at Mission High school on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Vitalina Victoria Betancourt ,6, Princess of Tangerine Blossom makes her way onto the stage during the 84th Queen Citrianna ceremony at the Neuhaus gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Alexia Alaniz Duchess of Sunshine finds her seat on the stage during the 84th Queen Citrianna Pageant at Neuhaus gymnasium at Mission High school on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Katana Maite Garza, Duchess of Ruby Red and Alexis Nicole Silva , Duchess of Mandarin Orange listen to Nathaly Hope Flores, Duchess of Zinnia while they wait backstage at Neuhaus gymnasium at Mission High school on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Competitors in the 84th Queen Citrianna Pageant before the start of the ceremony at the Neuhaus Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Competitors in the 84th Queen Citrianna Pageant before the start of the ceremony at the Neuhaus Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Residents show support to Villalon’s family during visitation US Customs monitoring possible signs of virus at international bridges Docs: Surveillance video assisted in Weslaco burglary-turned-murder investigation Spirit of volunteerism shines at 2020 Winter Texan Expo and Health Fair RGC city secretary accused of hiding recorder in human resources office