Garden View: How to keep a healthy lawn

Take-All Root Rot (TARR) is a fungal pathogen that is very common in our area and was particularly active this past year. While I always get a lot of questions regarding lawns, I noticed a definite increase this past season. In speaking with colleagues around the state, it seems this has been the case all around Texas — especially those counties closest to the coast.

If you’ve noticed your lawn slowly yellowing, then thinning out and leaving behind irregular shaped dead patches, you are most likely dealing with TARR. Even though the symptoms indicate that it is probably TARR, I always recommend submitting a sample to the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab (https://plantclinic.tamu.edu/). Analysis often reveals multiple issues, including lesser known fungal pathogens and pests. It’s very important to know what you are dealing with in order to treat it effectively.

The main thing to understand about TARR is that it is prevalent in our soils because it prefers high pH, which is what we have here. So it’s very unlikely your lawn service brought this pathogen from your neighbor’s yard. A more accurate assumption would be that it was always there and a cultural practice or weather event has caused it to become active.