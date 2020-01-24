Customs officials at international bridges in South Texas have been monitoring any signs of Wuhan coronavirus among people crossing from Mexico into the United States, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

The agency has been put on high alert at ports of entry across the country, especially at airports, where officials have implemented health screenings for “travelers entering the U.S. on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China due to an outbreak of pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus,” the spokesperson said.

Officials have been monitoring local reports, such as the one out of Reynosa this week that a person had contracted coronavirus. The report has been deemed false, but CBP said it will remain alert.

Chinese health officials said Friday there have been 26 deaths from the outbreak and 830 cases of the coronavirus. All deaths reported so far have been in China.

Two cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control — one case was in Washington state while the other was in Chicago. A Texas A&M University student was being isolated at home on Thursday as health officials said they were examining whether the student had the virus.

“Earlier today, Texas A&M University was notified by the Brazos County Health District that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus,” the university said in a statement.

The student had traveled from Wuhan, where the outbreak of the respiratory illness began, and health care providers determined that the student met the criteria for coronavirus testing, health officials in Brazos County said.

The CDC on Friday said that 63 patients in 22 states were under investigation for the coronavirus.