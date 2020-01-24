RGC city secretary under investigation

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says Rio Grande City’s city secretary was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications.

The city has placed City Secretary Lyzette Peña on administrative leave after being notified of an investigation.

The two-sentence statement provided no details into the matter.

“The City has been notified of the investigation related to city employee Lyzette Pena,” the statement read. “As in all similar situations, the city reviews these types of matters on a case by case basis. At this point in time, that employee has been placed on administrative leave.”

She was arrested by the Starr County Attorney’s Office Special Crime Unit and released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.