LETTERS: Impeachment is a distraction; Statistics on warming; Immigrants over citizens

Impeachment is a distraction

The impeachment process reminds me of the movie “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Black is white, up is down. Nothing makes sense. The impeachment is a distraction from events that need additional scrutiny and investigation.

For example, when James Comey stated that Mrs. Hillary Clinton deleted thousands of emails after a subpoena and returned phones damaged with no sim cards, she didn’t have any intent. Could President Trump use that excuse?

The Democrats claim President Trump was guilty of a quid pro quo with Ukraine. Their president stated he wasn’t pressured. The hold up of aid was about corruption. Trump wanted to know what steps Ukraine was taking to correct this problem.

Joe Biden stated on video that he is a tough guy. He actually committed quid pro quo by saying Ukraine needed to fire a prosecutor or he wouldn’t give them the aid. Obama never did give any military aid, but he did give them blankets. Did Joe Biden need to be investigated?

The articles of impeachment are based on speculation and assumptions. No court would ever convict and this is just a waste of time and money.

How many investigations have we endured and how many more will the Democrats initiate?

They say Trump misused the power of his office. The reality is Congress has misused its power with the constant harassment of the president, since before he took office. The Democrats won’t accept the fact that he won and continue to make up issues that are false. They may not like him personally; but that is no reason for impeachment.

Eugene DeSutter

McAllen

Statistics on warming

Editor: I am writing in hopes of creating awareness