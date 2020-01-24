Edcouch-Elsa boys win District 16-5A duals title

BY RAUL GARCIA

MISSION — Edcouch-Elsa rolled past the competition en route to clinching the boys District 16-5A duals wrestling championship Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Sharyland Pioneer in the final, 48-36.

“We knew we were one of the top teams, and we just had to make it happen,” Edcouch-Elsa senior Mario Treviño said.

Two years ago, the Yellow Jackets finished third at the district duals and they were runner up to Rio Grande City last year.

“I went in there and did my thing, stayed focused, didn’t let the pressure get on me and pulled off the win,” Treviño said. “We did really good, and we pulled together as a full team.”

Treviño, in the 113-pound division, waited and watched his teammate, Derick Arellano, at 106 pin Sharyland Pioneer’s Michael Perales within 40 seconds of the first period of their title match.

“I just knew I had to put pressure, pressure, pressure,” Arellano said. “I was over his head and had my arms around his back and I held him very tight and I knew I couldn’t let go. I felt I had to win for the team and without my win we probably couldn’t have won district.”

Treviño finished the day 3-0 against his competition and defeated Osvaldo Luera in the final by pin.

Leading right up to their matches they had seen their team’s momentum fade when heavyweights Bobby Gonzalez (285) and Enrique Hernandez (220) went down at the hands of their Sharyland Pioneer opponents Orlando Camacho Ethan Garza, respectively.

E-E’s Kevin Trujillo (152), Felipe Nevez (170), Joel Garza (182) and Ross Uresti (195) each pinned their opponents to take the quick lead over the Diamondbacks in the title round.

“The kids wrestled great and this is one of the goals we have been training for all year,” Edcouch-Elsa head coach Sam Mangum said. “As a team, I had not seen them wrestle that good, that sound and it’s very impressive. I feel like it’s a good win and a good way to take the momentum to the district tournament.

Teams competing included Donna High, Edcouch-Elsa, Grulla, La Joya Palmview, Mission Veterans, PSJA Memorial, PSJA Southwest, Rio Grande City, Roma, Sharyland High, Sharyland Pioneer and Valley View.

“It was good for us, we are real young, and we are rebuilding from last year when we won the district title last year,” Rio Grande City head coach Ronald Pratt said. “We only had five kids who wrestled in this tournament last year and they did well. We were seeded fifth, we placed fourth and I’m pretty happy with that.”

Sharyland High defeated Rio Grande City 66-15 for third place.

“We are peaking at the right time and we are going to do and get what we can get it,” Pratt said. “I thought Peanut (Andres Martinez) did very well, Rene Treviño came back from injury and he did really well also. He’s been out since December with an elbow injury. A couple of my guys got beat up and Roel Resendez did well also.”

The number-one seeded Yellow Jackets started off with a bye on their way to the title match. They defeated Grulla 76-3 and Rio Grande City 66-18 leading up to the championship.

“I always love a dual title, but the big show is going to be at the district championship,” Mangum said.

The District 16-5A Tournament is a two-day consecutive wrestling championship beginning at 8 a.m. Feb. 5 and will be held at Edcouch Elsa.

