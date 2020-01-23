The 13th Court of Appeals has affirmed Monica Melissa Patterson’s conviction and life sentence without parole for her role in murdering a 96-year-old man for his money.

Patterson, who was convicted in 2017 after six hours of deliberation, was found guilty of capital murder, theft of more than $100,000 but less than $200,000, misapplication of a fiduciary of more than $20,000 and less than $100,000 and attempted theft of $200,000 or more.

Her trial for killing Martin Knell Sr. lasted about six weeks in the fall of 2017 and included nearly 50 witnesses who were called to the stand.

Patterson is the former administrator of the Comfort House, a McAllen-based nonprofit hospice. Knell died there in January 2015 while Patterson was administrator.

Knell died after Angel Mario Garza suffocated him with a plastic bag as Patterson stood by. Garza admitted to the act, telling authorities that Patterson promised to pay him.

In January 2018, Garza received a 45-year prison sentence after reaching a deal with the state and pleading guilty to murder.

