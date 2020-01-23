IBC Bank announces promotions

IBC Bank-Brownsville recently announced the promotions of Lee Reed and Al Villarreal. The promotions were announced during the bank’s annual Bonus Presentation.

Lee Reed was promoted from executive vice president to president. Reed earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas San Antonio after serving for three years in the U.S. Army. After college he joined the IBC Bank Accounting/Operations department, and was later transferred to the newly-formed Credit Department, as an analyst and assistant manager where he ultimately became the credit manager. After leaving IBC Bank for a short period of time, Reed returned as executive vice president, CRA officer and a board member/director of IBC Bank-Brownsville.

IBC Bank-Brownsville President and CEO Al Villarreal was promoted to chairman. Villarreal began his career with IBC Bank in 1993 as a commercial bank officer and took the reigns as president and CEO of IBC Bank-Brownsville in September 2016. As president and CEO, Villarreal oversees the entire IBC Bank-Brownsville market in Cameron County, which includes branches located in Harlingen, Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Brownsville. Villarreal also continues his role as the Head of the Sales and Retail Group in Cameron County. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

“IBC Bank is very fortunate to have so many great leaders in our Brownsville market,” said IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon. “Lee and Al have contributed significantly to the success of the bank, and the community at large and I am grateful for their work and leadership. I look forward to their continued contributions in the coming years.”

IBC Bank-Brownsville celebrated its 35th anniversary of doing business in 2019.