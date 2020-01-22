A witness told Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators that the 17-year-old high school baseball player from PSJA Memorial sought a gun from an associate before allegedly shooting and killing 19-year-old Genaro Isaiah “Izzy” Castillo.

The sheriff’s office arrested Carlos Julian Contreras on Jan. 15 and charged him with the murder of Castillo, who was found 10 to 15 minutes after he died on a caliche road in the Donna Lakes area near a sugarcane field, according to authorities.

After his arrest, Contreras admitted to picking up Castillo in his white Ford F150 and driving him to the area before someone he knew only as Jorge, shot Castillo several times with a black handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit.

At a news conference after the man’s arraignment last week, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said investigators determined that Jorge did not exist.

“Sheriff’s Investigators were able to identify and locate one of Carlos’ associates by the name of Brandon Marquez,” the charging document read. “Brandon advises that he had spoken to one of Carlos’ friends by the name of Jacob Villalon who said Carlos had been looking for a gun to ‘take out ‘Izzy’ and ‘Reggie’ before they took him out.’”

Investigators interviewed Villalon, who stated Contreras “was asking him for a gun to take out ‘Izzy,’” according to the affidavit.

Guerra said at the news conference that Contreras is the sole suspect in the case.

Guerra also said investigators arrested Contreras at his home and discovered a bloody napkin and .40 caliber casings in his truck, while describing Contreras as a “bully” who made people fearful.

The official said investigators also believe that Contreras and Castillo were involved in a criminal enterprise, but did not elaborate. The probable cause affidavit provides no details on the alleged criminal enterprise.

Castillo was shot in the head, torso and chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

At his arraignment, Contreras’ attorney, Aviel Flores, said his client had been on the varsity baseball team and was a fire explorer for the city of Alamo.

Flores was asking for a bond reduction, which was denied. Contreras remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Public records indicate that Contreras is the son of Alamo Fire Chief Ray Contreras.