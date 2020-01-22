New Braunfels police charges Alton woman with stabbing murder

The New Braunfels Police Department announced Wednesday that authorities there arrested a 29-year-old Alton resident on a charge of murder.

In a news release, police report being called to a residence at 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing report where authorities discovered 32-year-old Iris Velasquez, of New Braunfels, who had died.

Police arrested Crystal Marie Madrigales, of Alton, and transported her to the Comal County Jail.

Authorities in New Braunfels believe she is the sole suspect.

The release did not include any details of what lead to the crime, the circumstances of Madrigales’ arrest or motive in the case.

A bond had not yet been set, according to the release.