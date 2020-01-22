Melrose Family location opens in Mercedes

A popular clothing store with local roots has opened a new location in Mercedes.

Melrose Family Fashions, which provides shopping options for men, women and children, is now open at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets.

According to a news release, the new 7,000 square-foot store is located between the Disney Store and Justice, in the southeast side of the shopping center.

Melrose was founded in McAllen in 1976 as a single store that sold fashion apparel targeted towards younger customers.

Since then, the store has expanded to over 100 stores located throughout five southwestern states.

The store now offers electronics, lingerie, cosmetics, home goods and snacks, aside from the fashion options for all members of the family.