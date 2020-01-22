‘I Love SPI’ kicks off

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Coinciding with the spirit of Valentine’s Day, this coastal city is asking residents and businesses to show their love for the Island by adding extra unwanted bulky items and brush to their regular monthly pick-up service.

The City of South Padre Island, in partnership with Republic Services, kicked off its annual “I Love SPI” campaign Jan. 20.

During the campaign, residents and businesses are able to place brush and bulky items at the front of their property for collection.

“ People spotted participating in the campaign may be awarded an I Love SPI T-shirt,” SPI Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos stated in a press release. “Please take advantage and clear your property of debris and unwanted bulky items to get ready for the busy season.”

The campaign ends Feb. 14.

City officials are encouraging the community to take recyclable items to the regular recycling drop-off service held every Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center located at 4501 Padre Blvd.

Acceptable recyclable items include #1 and #2 plastics, office paper, newspaper, cardboard, tin and aluminum.

For more information, contact the Environmental Health Services Department at (956) 761-8123.