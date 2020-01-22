Photo Gallery: After holding bloodless bullfights for more than 20 years, Renk plans final show in February

The curtains are dropping on Fred Renk’s bloodless bullfights in La Gloria. The Starr County arena has pitted bulls against matadors in northern Starr County for two decades, bringing the pageantry and majesty of the toreros to American audiences. Renk held his second to last bullfight on Jan. 12, hosting an arena full of spectators. Bullfighter Jim Verner fought his last bull and ended a 60-year career at the fight. Renk will hold his last bullfight on Sunday, Feb. 16.