Photo Gallery: After holding bloodless bullfights for more than 20 years, Renk plans final show in February

Bullfighter Jim Verner leaves the bull ring after fighting his last bull during bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
The curtains are dropping on Fred Renk’s bloodless bullfights in La Gloria. The Starr County arena has pitted bulls against matadors in northern Starr County for two decades, bringing the pageantry and majesty of the toreros to American audiences. Renk held his second to last bullfight on Jan. 12, hosting an arena full of spectators. Bullfighter Jim Verner fought his last bull and ended a 60-year career at the fight. Renk will hold his last bullfight on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Bull fighter Cayetano Delgado guilds the bull during the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bullgighter Cayetano Delgado guilds the bull during bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bullfighter Karla Santoyo prepares herself during a break at bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
The doors of the Santa Maria bullring a locked closed during the bloodless bull fights on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bullfighter Jim Verner grabs the flower fro the back of the bull for the last time as the bull passes during bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bullfighter Cayetano Delgado gently guilds the bull during the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Fred Rink pauses at the opening of the Santa Maria Bullring before the start of bloodless bull fights the on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Spectators watch as bullfighter Cayetano Delgado fights a bull during bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bull fighter Karla Santoya watches the bull during her fight at the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Spectaors watch the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bullfighter Cayetano Delgado concentrates during his fight against the bull during the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Cayetano Delgado celebrates with the crowd after his fight during the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Bull fighter Karla Santoyo celebrates after her fight with the bull during the bloodless bull fights at the Santa Maria Bullring on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in La Gloria. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
