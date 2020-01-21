SPI to celebrate National Cook Your Catch Day

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Although it still may be a bit too cold to get in the water, representatives of this coastal city say this is a perfect time for fishing.

From redfish to drums and snappers, the fishing hub is accompanied with fishing guides and several locally-owned, restaurants that cook customer’s fresh-caught and cleaned fish.

This year, the Island will begin celebrating this Gulf to table experience.

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitor’s Bureau named Jan. 23 “National Cook Your Catch Day” for the city.

CVB representatives are celebrating the day with a VIP fishing trip and chef’s table dinner for local and regional bloggers, journalists and foodies to take part in the Gulf to table experience Island restaurants offer.

Additionally, the day will be celebrated with tips from fishing guides on techniques for catching different species, ideas from SPI chefs on how to make the most of every catch and a call for anglers to share their best fish stories on social media.

“We all have fishing stories to share so it’s a fun thing to think about with the Island and of the fun there is to be had,” said Cook for Catch spokesperson Winter Prosapio. “It’s a really amazing place when you realize how many fish there are to catch in South Padre.”

According to South Padre Island CVB executive director Ed Caum, the Island is not only a hub for dedicated anglers, it’s also home to talented chefs who know how to bring out the best in fresh fish.

Currently, eight restaurants on the Island cook customer’s catch.

“You do have to have it filleted so there are fish cleaners at different docks,” Prosapio said. “They’ll clean your fish and get it ready for the chef, then you just carry it over on ice and boom, you have fresh food.”

From grilled or blackened to baked or fried, each fish can be prepared in several ways.

“With our great winter weather and smaller crowds this time of year, it’s a perfect time to get out on both the Gulf of Mexico and the Laguna Madre Bay,” Caum said. “Best of all, even if you don’t land that big one, there are multiple restaurants here with fresh fish on the menu every day.”

Visit the SPI CVB’s Facebook page named “South Padre Island Tropical Travel” for more information.