Rep. Vela to hold pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, will host a pinning ceremony in Brownsville on Wednesday to honor Vietnam veterans.

Wednesday’s ceremony is one of several throughout Texas that Vela is holding as part of the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration program, which recognizes Vietnam War veterans and their families for their honorable service and sacrifices to our nation.

The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Ringgold Civic Pavilion, 501 E. Ringgold St.

The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized a program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War to honor veterans of the Vietnam War and to highlight the service of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.

In 2007, the 110th Congress incorporated language in H.R. 4986 authorizing the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

During each ceremony, veterans will receive the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin provided by the official Commemoration office for their active duty service between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.