SportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats PSJA North 38-32 Delcia Lopez - January 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt McAllen Memorial Cori Talamantez (4) slips on the floor as PSJA North Trinity Bane (32) and Jayda Scott(5) defend on the play during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA North Trinity Bane(32) and McAllen Memorial Valeria Garcia (15) look to control a loose ball during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Iasia Goldman (21) snags a rebound away from PSJA North Mika Guerrero (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Kimberly Trevino (21) battles with PSJA North Mika Guerrero (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA North Emma Lucio (23) splits defenders McAllen Memorial Kimberly Trevino (21 and Valeria Garcia (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com PSJA North Trinity Bane(32) and Mika Guerrero (15) block the way for McAllen Memorial Iasia Goldman (32) on a drive to the basketduring a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rep. Vela to hold pinning ceremony for Vietnam veterans Museum, brewery, others combine Empty Barrels benefit efforts Hidalgo County slated to get over $58M after June floods State seeks gag order in 2-year-old murder case Rio Hondo native accomplishes historical marker designation