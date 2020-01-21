McAllen Memorial Cori Talamantez (4) slips on the floor as PSJA North Trinity Bane (32) and Jayda Scott(5) defend on the play during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North Trinity Bane(32) and McAllen Memorial Valeria Garcia (15) look to control a loose ball during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Iasia Goldman (21) snags a rebound away from PSJA North Mika Guerrero (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
McAllen Memorial Kimberly Trevino (21) battles with PSJA North Mika Guerrero (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North Emma Lucio (23) splits defenders McAllen Memorial Kimberly Trevino (21 and Valeria Garcia (15) during a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North Trinity Bane(32) and Mika Guerrero (15) block the way for McAllen Memorial Iasia Goldman (32) on a drive to the basketduring a District basketball game at PSJA North gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

