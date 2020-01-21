Hargill man gets 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

A Hargill man convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child last year received a 25-year prison sentenced earlier this month.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence Tuesday in the case of 62-year-old Juan Treviño, who entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

State District Judge Letty Lopez sentenced the man on Jan. 9, according to the news release.

“There is nothing more precious than the life of a child,” District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said in a news release. “We will continue to do everything we can to work with law enforcement to bring sexual predators to justice.”

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested Treviño on Aug. 21, 2019, for the assaults, which happened on Feb. 14, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2019.

The DA’s office encourages anyone who suspects child abuse to call (800) 252-5400, a 24-hour hotline operated seven days a week, according to the release.