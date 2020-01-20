Interim city manager to lead Edinburg EDC

EDINBURG — The interim city manager here will also oversee the city’s economic development arm, and he’s agreed to do the extra work at an unbeatable bargain.

The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation board made the decision during a special called meeting Monday, following last week’s resignation of interim executive director Ruben Ramirez.

Edinburg Councilman Gilbert Enriquez nominated interim city manager Richard Hinojosa to the post after the board discussed the issue for about 30 minutes behind closed doors.

“I felt that it would behoove the city to have someone that’s familiar with what’s been going on,” Enriquez said. “Mr. Hinojosa was here for a number of years so he has a lot of knowledge of how the system works, the projects that we were working on.”

Hinojosa has worked on and off for Edinburg since 1975 in various capacities, including his most recent three-year stint as city manager.

He left that post in June 2018 without giving much of a reason, and he was brought back into the fold in an interim capacity in November 2019, when former city manager Juan Guerra parted ways with the city.

“So I felt that the transition would be good,” Enriquez continued, “and also, the most important (reason) is that he will be doing it for free.”

“It falls under (his) other duties (as city manager),” Salinas added.

The board also approved an item to begin the search for three vacant posts: executive director, assistant executive director and director of business operations and marketing.

Board members are expected to review the qualifications for the positions before they are advertised on various platforms, including the state’s economic development association.