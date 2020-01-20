Alton double homicide suspect set for court hearing

A man Alton police say fled to Mexico after shooting and killing two men following an argument is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing.

Oscar Armando Velasquez’s defense attorney, Daniel Reyes, filed a writ of habeas corpus on Nov. 27 — 10 days after the man’s arrest — seeking his release from jail for a lack of probable cause and bond reduction.

The 22-year-old Alton man remains jailed on $2.5 million in bonds on charges of capital murder of multiple persons and three counts of criminal attempted murder.

On Nov. 8, Alton police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in Alton where they discovered the lifeless bodies of 34-year-old Carlos Perez and 25-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez.

A probable cause affidavit alleges Velasquez shot and killed the men after an argument. Matthew Compean, 30, was also shot, but survived, police have said.

Details of what prompted the argument are not available in the probable cause affidavit, and Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores has declined to provide information on what motivated the incident.

The charging document alleges that Velasquez shot the men using a handgun with a silver slide before fleeing the scene in a white Honda CRV.

Alton police arrested Velasquez on Nov. 17 at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge.

The circumstances of that arrest are unclear.