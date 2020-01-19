Woman to be arraigned on murder charge in Weslaco shooting death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will arraign Emma Garcia on a murder charge Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a man authorities originally described as a burglary of a habitation suspect who had been shot by the homeowner.

Hidalgo County Jail records show Garcia was booked Sunday on a murder charge.

The arraignment will be held at 3 p.m. inside the Hidalgo County Detention Center, according to Sgt. Francisco Medrano, public information officer for the sheriff’s office. Medrano also confirmed that Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra will be on-hand for a news conference to provide more details in the case.

Guerra had taken to Twitter on Saturday to report the incident, stating initially that a person suspected of burglary of a habitation had been shot early that morning by a homeowner in the 1300 block of 25th Street.

The sheriff later identified the person who was shot as 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza of Weslaco, who Guerra said had succumbed to his injuries after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Aside from the sheriff’s office leading the investigation and witnesses being interviewed Saturday, little more was shared about the incident as the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

