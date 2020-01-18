Students complete final mile of annual long-term run

McAllen schoolchildren ran the final mile of the their yearly marathon assignment on Saturday at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park.

The McAllen Kids Marathon began on Sept. 28, 2019, when the students ran their first mile out of the 26.2 miles.

Nicknamed “sea of orange,” the kids wore orange shirts as they represented the future students of UTRGV. Every participant received a medal once they crossed the finish line.

On Sunday, the adults will be on the course for the annual McAllen Marathon-Scott Crane Memorial Run.