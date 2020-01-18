Sheriff: Burglary suspect shot by Weslaco homeowner

Updated at 1:11 p.m.

A person suspected of burglary of a habitation is in critical condition after being shot by the homeowner Saturday morning, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on social media.

The sheriff addressed the case on Twitter, stating that deputies responded to a call of burglary of a habitation at about 7:33 a.m.

The incident was reported in the 1300 block of 25th Street in Weslaco, according to Guerra.

“Suspect was located by Weslaco PD and taken to a hospital and is currently listed as critical,” Guerra said on Twitter.

Guerra said in a telephone interview that the suspect was in surgery. The sheriff also identified the homeowner as the individual who made the burglary call to law enforcement authorities.

The identities of the suspect and homeowner have not yet been released, and the circumstances surrounding the burglary and shooting also remain unclear.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation, with deputies currently interviewing several witnesses in the case.

Check back for more information on this developing story.