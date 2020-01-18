Local NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV women fall to Utah Valley 76-67 Delcia Lopez - January 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt University of Texas RGV Amara Graham (1)gets the ball slapped away by Utah’ Eve Braslis (14) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Utah’ Josie Williams(40) is pressured by Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) and Treylynn Taylor (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Jordan Agustus(23) on a drive to the basket against Utah Jordan Holland (35) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Jordan Agustus (23) attempts a shot in front of Utah Jordan Holland (35) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Zhane Templeton (0) ties up Utah’ Alexis Cortez(20) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Amara Graham (1) goes up for a score against Utah’ Eve Braslis(14) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) with a rebound in front of Utah’ Eve Braslis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Jordan Agustus (23) and Iva Belosevic (3) and Utah Jordan Holland (35) vie for a rebound during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com University of Texas RGV Jordan Agustus (23) looks to pass the ball against Utah Jordan Holland (35) and Maria Carvalho (3) during an NCAA at UTRGV Field house on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Desirea Buerge (21) snags a rebound in front of Utah’ Eve Braslis (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com