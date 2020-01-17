McHi girls soccer tournament continues today

BY RAUL GARCIA

STAFF WRITER

McALLEN — Eight teams have been battling on the soccer field at the first McAllen High Girls Soccer Tournament.

The three-day tournament showcasing fierce competition continues today at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Participating teams are Edinburg High, Edinburg Vela, Harlingen High, McAllen High, McAllen High JV, Los Fresnos, Los Fresnos JV and La Joya Juarez-Lincoln.

“There are some great teams here and it’s exciting to see,” McAllen High head coach Pat Arney said.

The McAllen High Bulldogs wrapped up Day 2 of competition Friday by defeating Harlingen High.

McAllen High’s Westyn Henderson, Sophia Soto and Bailey Houston each scored a goal to lift the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

“Harlingen has a good team and they were working hard, moving the ball and it was tough,” Arney said. “We had some chances and Harlingen did a good job of stopping us and making us work hard.”

In other Friday action, Sharyland Pioneer defeated Edinburg High 2-1, Los Fresnos beat McHi JV 2-0 and Juarez-Lincoln got past Edinburg Vela 5-1.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs knocked off Sharyland Pioneer 2-0, Juarez-Lincoln took down McHi JV 7-0, Edinburg Vela edged Los Fresnos 2-1 with penalty kicks and Harlingen sank Edinburg Vela 2-0.

“We tried to get two of the top teams from each district from 29, 30, 31, 32 and tried to replicate the playoffs system,” Arney said. “But unfortunately the two Lerado teams backed out on us and we had to put in our JV teams.”

