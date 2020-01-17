Man arrested for using fake ID for drug test

McALLEN — Police here arrested a man accused of using a false Texas ID to conduct a urine test for a job.

Americo Cerda Martinez, 45, was arrested on Jan 6 after an officer was dispatched to Rio Health Clinic on 2503 West Buddy Owens around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a clinic clerk allegedly told the officer that Martinez gave a fake Texas ID card.

Martinez was at Rio Health Clinic to undergo a urine test for a company which required it in order to continue the hiring process, the report read.

After the ID card ran through communications with no return, the officer asked Martinez if the ID card belonged to him — Martinez admitted it was not.

Martinez said he was from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, and was looking for employment to provide for his family, according to the report.

Martinez was charged with tampering with governmental records and use of illegal license or certificate. His bonds totaled $2,000.

Martinez posted both bonds and was released on Jan 8.