Area teams clash at annual soccer challenge

McALLEN — PSJA High took the upper hand in their contest with a header chip-in against McAllen High to lift the Bears to a 1-0 lead at 14th Annual Copa La Frontera boys soccer tournament Friday.

This was the fourth game of the day at McAllen Memorial’s Hernandez Field and there were eight more to go while eight other games were taking place at Hidalgo Stadium to complete the second group of eight teams to round out the 16 team weekend tournament that continues today.

PSJA High’s Anthony Barrera Guererro converted the head shot off a corner kick from his teammate Artemio Hernandez.

“It’s a team play we do during practice, and I told him (Hernandez) lets do the play right now, and I put it in,” Guererro said.

The score came near the seven minute mark of the first period, but they would not hold on to the lead for long.

Near the two minute mark of the first period the Bears were called for a tripping violation near their goal that lead to a Bulldogs penalty kick that Javi Perez kicked in to tie the game 1-1.

The rest of the game played out like a chess match as each team worked to shift the momentum of the game in their favor, and to no avail the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

More Friday game results:

McALLEN MEMORIAL 1, EDINBURG VELA 0: senior Jorge Torres scored on a penalty kick to lift the Mustangs to its third win of the tournament over the SaberCats on Friday morning during the first game of the day.

On Thursday, against IDEA Quest Academy, the Mustangs won 7-1 in a contest that had multiple scorers for the Mustangs. Cesar Tineo led the way with a pair of goals. Pedre Arispe, Farid Robles, Marcos De La Cruz, Bernat Bonilla, Maximiliano Alaniz each scored one.

Omar Salazar netted another to lift the Mustangs to their first victory during their first game of the tournament against Weslaco East on Thursday.

WESLACO EAST 2, IDEA QUEST 0: Gilbert Garza and teammate Adrian Zuniga scored one goal each to lift the Wildcats to victory in their first match of the day Friday.

