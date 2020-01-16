Teenage murder suspect in Donna Lakes case gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG — Carlos Julian Contreras, the 17-year-old suspect in a Donna teenager’s shooting death, received a $1 million bond during his arraignment Thursday here at the Hidalgo County Jail.

Contreras’ attorney, Aviel Flores, requested a bond reduction arguing that his client is a minor who is on the baseball team at his high school. That request was denied by Precinct 2, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Bobby Contreras.

Public records indicate that the suspect is the son of Alamo Fire Chief Roy Contreras, who declined to take questions Thursday when reached by telephone.

The 17-year-old Alamo resident was arrested Wednesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the murder investigation of 19-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo, whose body was discovered Tuesday on a caliche road in the Donna Lakes area, specifically near a sugarcane field off of Valley View Road.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra has said that his office received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday from a farmer who reported that a field worker found Castillo’s body.

According to local authorities, Castillo may have died 10 to 15 minutes before his body was discovered.

The sheriff’s office held a news conference immediately following Carlos Julian Contreras’ arraignment Thursday afternoon, saying that the suspect and victim were friends. Guerra went on to say that the victim was shot in the leg, torso and head.

Check back for the full story.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the age of the victim, and to remove information that had not been verified.