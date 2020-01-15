Sheriff’s office arrests 17-year-old suspect in Donna Lakes shooting death

Updated at 4:58 p.m.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra has confirmed the arrest of 17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras of Alamo for the shooting death of Genaro Isaiah Castillo, which is being investigated as a murder.

Contreras will be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office identified a young man found shot to death Tuesday afternoon near a sugarcane field in the Donna Lakes area.

Authorities say the victim is 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo.

On Tuesday evening, Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said his office received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:47 p.m. from a farmer reporting that one of his field workers found Castillo’s body on a caliche road near a sugarcane field off of Valley View Road.

Authorities estimated that Castillo died 10 to 15 minutes before the field worker found him.

Guerra said Castillo had been shot multiple times.

The official said Tuesday evening that investigators believe Castillo attended a high school with Donna Independent School District.

Donna has three high schools, according to the district’s website.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any new information about suspects or motive and are asking anyone with information about the crime to call (956) 383-8114.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.