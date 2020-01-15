Update: Former Edinburg city manager turns himself in to local police

Updated at 12:45 p.m.

Former Edinburg City Manager Juan Guerra has now turned himself in to local police after defending himself against accusations of assault from his former fiance, Miriam Cepeda.

A source close to the matter recently told The Monitor that Edinburg Police Chief Cesar Torres’ five-day suspension was a result of no arrests being made in the dispute between Guerra and Cepeda, which stemmed from a Dec. 15 incident.

Torres declined to confirm, saying via text message on Monday, “I can’t comment, but you can ask the CM (city manager).”

Richard Hinojosa, Edinburg’s interim city manager, declined on Monday to offer any details about Torres’ suspension, citing the city’s policy to not discuss personnel matters in public, according to city spokesperson Cary Zayas.

Guerra is turning himself in to Edinburg police for an active warrant for his arrest stemming for a Dec. 15 incident between himself and former legislative affairs liaison Miriam Cepeda. He claims Cepeda, his former fiance, is extorting him for money in order to save his reputation.

