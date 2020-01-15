Doctor found guilty on multiple counts in healthcare fraud trial

McALLEN — A jury found Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada guilty of healthcare fraud Wednesday following a month-long trial during which the government presented evidence alleging he intentionally misdiagnosed patients for profit.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sat in for fellow Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa and took the verdict while Hinojosa, who’s out of town, phoned in.

The Edinburg-based rheumatologist was convicted of counts 1 through 11, with the exception of count 5, in which he was found not guilty, and count 10 was dismissed earlier in the trial.

Counts 1 and 11 against Zamora Quezada were for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and for conspiracy to obstruct justice, respectively; while counts 2 through 9 were for healthcare fraud.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 27.

Zamora Quezada was arrested in May 2018 on allegations he participated in a scheme to defraud health insurers by misdiagnosing and over-treating patients.

Meisy Zamora, his wife, and two of their former employees — Estella Santos Natera and Felix Ramos — were later arrested on allegations they participated in the scheme, which allegedly included tampering with medical records and money laundering to conceal the source of the funds they made from the alleged scheme.

Zamora and Natera were both found not guilty of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

Ramos, represented by attorney Jaime Peña, was dropped from the case Monday morning after Hinojosa found the government did not present enough evidence during the trial to support the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering against all four defendants, the only count in the indictment with which Ramos was charged.