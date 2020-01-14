Edinburg police respond to officer-involved shooting

Edinburg police have responded to calls of a shooting involving a McAllen police officer at the South Texas Behavioral Health Clinic on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the department said.

According to officers on the scene, the shooting took place near the parking lot of the building located between Sugar and McColl roads on Trenton. Police responded at about at 12:02 p.m.

Both the officer involved and another person were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was on duty at the time.

The Edinburg Police Department investigation is ongoing and has stated it will provide more details when available.

