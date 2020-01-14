McAllen man charged with abusing employer’s credit card

A McAllen man was arrested for allegedly using his employer’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

The suspect was identified as Alberto Gonzalez Jr., an employee of the owner of the credit card, according to the police report, which does not identify the suspect’s occupation.

A man made contact with McAllen Police Department investigators on Jan. 9 to report suspicious transactions made to his employer’s credit card, the report read.

The man provided investigators with a list from the bank that showed 12 unauthorized charges with the dates, times and locations.

Investigators were able to observe video surveillance footage that showed a man making a $563.65 purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods in McAllen. He was also observed purchasing a $300 gift card at the same location.

Investigators also observed video surveillance footage from the Best Buy on 700 S. Jackson Road in McAllen, where the suspect was observed making a purchase for $357.20. On two other occasions, he was seen at the same Best Buy store making a purchase for $1,428.88, and later a purchase for $1,407.24.

McAllen police arrested Gonzalez as he arrived at his place of work.

He received five counts of credit card abuse of an elderly person, since his former employer and owner of the credit card is 65-years-old. Bonds were set at $25,000 each for a total of $125,000.