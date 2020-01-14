Man’s body found near Donna field with gunshot wounds

DONNA — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide here after a man’s body was discovered near a field.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:47 p.m. from a farmer who said his field worker found a body on a caliche road near a sugarcane field off of Valley View Road.

The sheriff’s office is estimating that the victim died 10 to 15 minutes before being found by the field worker, and may have been shot multiple times where he was found.

EMS arrived at the scene and determined he had no sign of life, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is tentatively identified as a 19-year-old male who attends a local high school with Donna ISD. The sheriff’s office is in the process of reaching out to the family before identifying the victim.

A justice of the peace is also ordering an autopsy.

As of now, there is no motive behind the homicide and Guerra is urging anyone who has information about the crime to contact (956) 383-8114, and if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-8477.

According to Guerra, this is the first homicide of the year for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

