Deliberations in healthcare fraud case to resume Wednesday

McALLEN — The jury will continue their deliberations Wednesday in the trial for Dr. Jorge Zamora Quezada, the Edinburg-based rheumatologist accused of healthcare fraud.

Jurors deliberated for about seven hours Tuesday before requesting to break for the day due to one of the jurors having to attend a class Tuesday evening.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa excused the jury for the day but instructed them to resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Because Hinojosa will be out Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez will be asked to take the verdict tomorrow if one is reached.

Zamora Quezada is accused of defrauding health insurers by intentionally misdiagnosing and over-treating patients.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, eight counts of healthcare fraud, and a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

His co-defendants — his wife, Meisy Zamora, and a former billing supervisor, Estella Santos Natera — are charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

