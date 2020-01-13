Lopez sworn into Agua SUD board

PALMVIEW — Franco Lopez of Mission was sworn into the Agua Special Utility District by state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa on Monday evening, replacing former District 3 Director Roger Hernandez, who resigned after being elected to the La Joya City Council.

Lopez, 35, works in the La Joya ISD transportation department as a computer technician.

“I’m just here for the people and hopefully do things right for them,” Lopez said Monday after being sworn in.

Lopez, who is a cousin of Peñitas Mayor Rigo Lopez, said he heard about the opening through political circles and hopes to improve service to the north side of the district.

“I always lived on that side of town, and just [to] help the people from the north side of the county,” he said. “I guess getting some water over there, cause there’s a lot of streets and things coming up that don’t have water yet, so hopefully getting some water out there.”

Lopez said he’s currently undecided as to whether or not he’ll run to retain the seat in May.

“I’m going to try for now and see what happens,” he said.

