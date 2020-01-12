LETTERS: Cut drug costs for Medicare; Trump is strong; No religious parade theme

Cut drug costs for Medicare

The Monitor’s coverage Dec. 13 about the House’s vote on a bill to mandate Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices is a good start. The American people want Medicare to get realistic prices paid out of the taxes we send to Washington.

The Department of Veterans Affairs does negotiate prices for all drugs!

Please keep covering this.

A majority of voters, 80%, want this to happen, but all the Republicans seem to be in the pocket of the drug manufactures and they resist this to the last breath. The drug people give billions of dollars to the politicians in Washington yearly. Their arguments are that drugs coming into the market would be curtailed and new drugs for life-saving treatment would be lost. Also, they claim they don’t want government to interfere with prices and manufacturing. They seem to forget that our taxfunded universities develop most of these new drugs and then the manufactures buy the rights to the drugs and earn billions.

People by the hundreds die every day because of the high prices we are paying for some drugs. This doesn’t seem to matter to the Republicans in Congress.

Now if the Republicans believe those ideas so strongly, why do they do everything they can to control women’s right to their own bodies? Abortion rights under Roe vs. Wade should be made the law of the land. Women should not be pawns of politicians anywhere in the world. Many countries of the world make women second class citizens or even worse, virtual slaves. This is not right according to the Bible and our Constitution.

Bill Williams

Palmview

Trump is strong

For those who irresponsibly disparage President Donald Trump without evidence: No previous president has been subjected to such bullying and hate as he has. His strength reminds us of David against Goliath, and his detractors are enraged by his strength.