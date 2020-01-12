EDITORIAL: Keeping tabs

After years of delays and court challenges, the city of McAllen on Tuesday finally released information on how much of taxpayers’ money it paid singer Enrique Iglesias to appear at the 2015 holiday parade. If anything, the information strengthens the argument for transparency.

With few exceptions, all information about government expenses must be public, and the reason is obvious: When the money is taken by force from taxpayers, they have a right to know how it’s being used.

The city based its refusal to provide the information on a 2015 state Supreme Court ruling that severely broadened the kind of information that could be exempted from the Texas Public Information Act in the name of protecting market secrets. Iglesias’ representatives also objected to its disclosure, officials said.

The information released last week shows that the city paid Iglesias $485,000 to sing at the holiday celebration, in addition to expenses that included chartering a jet to bring him here from Guadalajara, a block of 24 hotel rooms for two nights, food, drinks and other items.

Even before the latest information was released, officials had disclosed that the city had lost some $765,000 on the entire 2015 parade and festival.

But even after that information was known, even after lawmakers said the court ruling misread the law’s intent, even after editorialists, officials and open government advocates all across the state and beyond condemned the city for its stance, officials continued to withhold the information, burning even more of taxpayers’ money fighting legal challenges over the secrecy.