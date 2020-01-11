EDINBURG — A former Robert Vela High School track star who was seriously injured in a pole vaulting accident in April 2019 has filed a motion to drop his suit against the Edinburg school district and two of its employees in which he accused them of negligence that resulted in his injuries.

Nick Larsen filed the motion to drop the suit against the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, Arnuldo Flores Jr. and Daniel Cantu earlier this month, but is continuing to pursue legal action against Litania Sports Group Inc. and the University Interscholastic League.

Larsen alleges that Litania Sports Group “designed, manufactured, marketed, and distributed” the mat which he said propelled him onto the surrounding concrete after a vault, where he sustained severe injuries to his head.

It appears that the case could also be heading for a venue change.

Both parties requested a change of venue to Travis County earlier this month, citing sections of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code and the Texas Education Code.

A hearing on the motion to dismiss the suit and on the potential venue change will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

Larsen, who was 18 at the time of the accident, filed the suit in June of last year.

The suit alleges that during an attempt to clear the 14-foot, 6-inch bar during competition on April 24, 2019, Larsen was “propelled” off the mat and hit his head on the concrete.

“His skull fractured and pushed inward, compressing his brain,” the suit states. “Additionally, a small portion of his brain was severed and lost.”

Larsen’s injury put him in a four-day coma immediately following the accident. Scans showed damage, scarring and hemorrhaging in his brain. It impacted his speech and movement in a portion of his body, according to Larsen’s suit.

“Nicholas was rushed to the hospital where emergency surgery was performed, ultimately saving his life. A steel plate was inserted into his head to protect his brain.”

The suit said that Larsen suffered from seizures following the accident and is suing for compensation for past and future medical expenses, physical and mental pain and anguish, lost earning capacity, disfigurement and physical impairment.