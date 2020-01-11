Garden View: Getting your potted poinsettia to bloom again

BY LORI MURRAY

SPECIAL TO THE MONITOR

What can you do with your poinsettias when the holidays are over?

Fortunately, those of us who live in the Rio Grande Valley can save them — indoors or outdoors — to bloom next year. Follow the tips below and you will be delighted with the results!

January through March, keep the pot in strong, indirect sunlight and water when the surface is dry. Fertilize weekly with half-strength houseplant fertilizer. Beginning in April, remove the bracts — the red leaves — and part of the stem. Leave three or four leaves on each remaining stem.

Gradually decrease watering, allowing the plant to dry out between waterings. Indoors, be sure the plant is out of the draft from central air conditioning.

In mid-May, cut the stems back to about 4 inches and repot in a larger container, watering well. Keep the plant in bright indirect sunlight.

Water when the top half inch of soil is dry. Once new growth appears, begin fertilizing every two weeks with a complete fertilizer.

In early July, pinch back an inch to encourage bushiness. This is the time to begin giving the plant a systemic that will repel the white fly that will be rampant once the last of the cotton is plowed under late in summer.

(White fly find poinsettias very tasty and once they attack a plant it’s usually a total loss. I’ve lost plants before because I didn’t notice the white fly soon enough. That’s why the best defense is a systemic started early. It can be discontinued in the fall, around October.) Pinch back again in August. The last pruning or pinch before flowering should be done in late August.