Weslaco PD makes arrests in Nov. murder of doctor

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera is announcing “the arrests of the individuals” accused of murdering 59-year-old Dr. John Jesus Dominguez on Nov. 7.

Rivera will make a statement at the Weslaco Police Department this morning.

Authorities initially were investigating the scene in the 500 block of East Business 83 in Weslaco as a traffic accident, but later determined Dominguez was shot.

Police also released surveillance footage showing a dark in color vehicle block Dominguez’s white vehicle as he tried to leave a parking lot.

A man gets out of the passenger side of the dark in color vehicle in the video and attempts to open Dominguez’s passenger door.

In the video, the man appears to be holding a weapon and as Dominguez tries to flee, the man takes aim.

Dominguez was able to drive out of the parking lot before crashing into a vehicle.

The video is shown below. Warning: it’s a graphic scene and may disturb some viewers.