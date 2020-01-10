LETTERS: No unseating this president; What about Democrats?; Complaints over tipping

No unseating this president

First came the 26 women who alleged groping and sexual misconduct of candidate Donald Trump before the 2016 election; then the insurance policy by former FBI agent Peter Strzok and his girl pal Lisa Page, an FBI attorney; the Mueller report; now impeachment.

All failed attempts to remove a duly elected president.

In my previous letters I predicted the nonstop barrage of falsehoods to unseat President Trump. The Democratic Party has been on a “fools errand,” as defined in Wiktionary: “a foolish undertaking, especially one that is purposeless, fruitless, nonsensical, or certain to fail.” This I truly believe.

Those of you who paid to get on this Democratic merry-go-round will get off feeling dizzy and nauseated, and you will only have succeeded in completing and exercise in frustration and futility, because in the end the 45th president will remain in office.

Other than the aforementioned, one must ask: What has the Democratic Party done for the people of America the last three years?

Jake Longoria

Mission

What about Democrats?

For those who parrot that President Trump is not above the law: What about leftist Democrat perpetrators of the abuses listed below?

1. Erosion of First Amendment and Second Amendment rights.

2. Advocating illegal immigration and sanctuary cities for illegals and criminals.

3. Accusing, judging and convicting without due process, equal protection under the law and no conclusive evidence.

4. Controlling and weaponizing mainstream media against their political opponents.

These are rampant abuses, are they above the law?