Black magic suspected motive behind Weslaco doctor’s killing

WESLACO — Police believe black magic is behind a murder plot to kill a Weslaco doctor.

Weslaco police have charged two teenagers and a 31-year-old man for the November death of a doctor

Joel Ismael Gonzalez, 17, Josue Benavides Torres, 31, and Luis Antonio Valenzuela Lopez, 19, were all arrested between Jan. 3 and 8 and charged with murder.

The trio are accused of murdering 59-year-old Dr. John Jesus Dominguez on Nov. 7.

Authorities believe Dominguez was in communication with a black magic curandero and relayed information to that person, who then communicated it to the suspects. Although it’s unclear what was communicated, police believe it’s what led to the murder plot.

Authorities initially were investigating the scene in the 500 block of East Business 83 in Weslaco as a traffic accident, but later determined Dominguez was shot.

Police also released surveillance footage showing a dark in color vehicle block Dominguez’s white vehicle as he tried to leave a parking lot.

A man gets out of the passenger side of the dark in color vehicle in the video and attempts to open Dominguez’s passenger door.

In the video, the man appears to be holding a weapon and as Dominguez tries to flee, the man takes aim.

Dominguez was able to drive out of the parking lot before crashing into a vehicle.

During the press conference, Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said Gonzalez, the suspected shooter, shot Dominguez in the leg.

Rivera said the wound was not fatal and that authorities believe the vehicle crash killed Dominguez.

A tip from the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office lead to the arrests, Rivera said.

Police arrested Gonzalez, who is not a citizen, at his home on Jan. 3. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held on $1,300,000 in bonds.

U.S. probation arrested Torres, who is not a citizen and resides in Alamo, on Jan. 7. The man was not in the vehicle during the shooting and is believed to be the mastermind. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Valenzuela, a Weslaco resident, is the suspected driver and was arrested Jan. 8. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say they anticipate one more arrest, but the individual is not facing a murder charge.