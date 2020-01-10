Big kick: Donna ties with last second goal at Heart of the Valley tournamet

DONNA — Time on the clock was winding down as Donna High trailed Eagle Pass 1-0 in their second game of Day 2 at the Heart of the Valley Boys Soccer Tournament.

When Donna High midfielder Jordan Mondragon was passed the ball, Donna High head coach Guadalupe Reyes yelled as loud as he could against the 29-mile per hour wind, “Echale, Jordan!”(“Put it in Jordan!”)

And with the wind at his back, Mondragon drilled the ball from the right side at midfield over his defender with six seconds left in the game.

The ball sailed though the air and evaded Eagle Pass defenders, bounced in front of the goalie, over his head, between his finger tips and the top of the goal post then fell into the net to tie the game with two seconds left in regulation.

“I just saw the ball and I kicked,” Mondragon said. “It was our last chance and it went in. I feel proud, and our team did really good. It was a tough game.”

With the win, Donna High has positioned itself in third place with 21 points and is still not out of the hunt for making out of Pool A to play for the championship at 6 p.m. today against the winner of Pool B, where PSJA Memorial leads with 36 points. Donna North follows with 28 and McAllen Memorial trails in third with 21.

Competition continues at 9 a.m. today with Donna High and Edinburg Economedes, who are in second place with 26 total points. Edinburg High leads Pool A with 27 points.

In Pool B, Donna North and PSJA Memorial will clash at 9 a.m. followed by Mercedes and San Benito at 10:30 a.m. and McAllen High and Hidalgo at noon.

In other Day 2 matches:

Eagle Pass 1, Edinburg High 0: Eagle Pass striker Uriel Gonzalez scored midway through the first period to lift the Eagles to a 1-0 win over Edinburg High.

Edinburg Economedes 1, Harlingen High 0: Economedes and Harlingen High battled against each other in a hard fought match that saw the Jaguars score off a corner kick from Kevin Mendez to Chris Garcia for the only score of the game.

Donna North, 0 McAllen High 0: It was a physical game each teams was able to stop each other. Both teams had scoring opportunities and were not able to capitalize.

McAllen High 3, Mercedes 0: The Bulldogs jumped to a 1-0 lead over the Tigers in the first period off a score by Sergio Davila.

The Bulldogs were able to score on both sides as Christian Liscano and Javi Perez scored in the second period against the wind to lift the Bulldogs to the win.

