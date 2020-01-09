Mexican gov’t: Man denied asylum takes own life on Pharr-Reynosa bridge

The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that a man seeking asylum took his own life on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on Wednesday.

In a news release, Tamaulipas authorities said Jesus Garcia Serna cut himself with a blade on the Mexican side of the bridge after U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied him entry.

His family has yet to claim his body, according to the news release.

In a statement late Wednesday, CBP confirmed a man died after collapsing on the Mexican side of the bridge.

“Further questions regarding the death investigation are directed to Government of Mexico authorities,” the statement read. “U.S. Customs and Border Protection expresses its deepest sympathies at this tragic loss of life.”

Photos of the incident circulated all over social media Wednesday, depicting a man standing on the edge of the bridge and depicting him laying face down in a pool of blood.