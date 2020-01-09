Local banker appointed to Dallas Federal Reserve board

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has announced the addition of a Rio Grande Valley banker to their board of directors.

Joe Quiroga of Edinburg was elected to the board of directors by member banks of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. He will serve a three-year term, ending on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to a new release, Quiroga’s role as a board member will be to provide input on regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions.

Quiroga had previously served on the Dallas Fed’s San Antonio Branch Regional Bank Council from 2016 to 2018, and the Dallas Fed’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council from 2017 to 2019.

He is currently president of Texas National Bank and a member of its board of directors.

Quiroga is also currently a board chairman for the Boys & Girls Club of Edinburg as well as a board member of the VAMOS Scholarship Fund.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas- Pan American.